LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved the conditional use application of the Lower Macungie Manor project, subject to 14 conditions Thursday night.
The decision came after a lengthy conditional use hearing which took place on four separate evenings over a three-month period. Developer Abraham Atiyeh's proposed life care center will be constructed on a roughly 14.9-acre tract of land located at 900 S. Hillview Road. It will feature two identical three-story buildings each containing 86 residential units, as well as a one-story, 5,400-square-foot clubhouse.
"Tonight's decision has not been an easy one for me to make," said President Ronald R. Beitler. "If we would deny this conditional use and he appeals to the court, he could win. If he wins, we lose … We will be watching closely to make sure Mr. Atiyeh lives up to his promises."
"I'm not a fan of this project in the least," said Commissioner Brian Higgins. "But the applicant has met the burden of law … We are limited with what we can and cannot do at this point."
"I'm not exactly loving this plan," said Vice President Richard Ward. "I will be voting 'no.'"
"A conditional use application is a by-right application," said Beitler. "There is no legal reason to deny this … If the plan is denied, it will likely get overturned in court."
The vote was 4-1 with Ward dissenting.
The conditions include the installation of a berm buffer along the entire site's perimeter, save for the the property line along Interstate 78. Evergreen trees installed must be 8-10 feet tall. The buffers should also include various shrubs, ornamental grasses and perennials.
Other stipulations include that all walkways, trails and pathways must connect to Hillview Road, which lies outside the property's southern edge where it bisects with Clear Way. The developer's upcoming preliminary land development site plan is prohibited from causing an increase in stormwater runoff discharge onto any abutting residential property. The township is requiring that all site runoff should be directed to the proposed detention basin. Only landscaped or lawn areas are permitted to discharge toward outbound properties.
Another significant condition involves the traffic impact study. Commissioners are requiring that Atiyeh revise the study to include the intersection of Hillview Road and Nonnemacher Lane to "evaluate the public health and safety benefits of redesigning the property access drive onto Hillview Road to form a four-way intersection with Nonnemacher Lane and Hillview Road." The evaluation and recommendations must be included in the revised traffic impact study Atiyeh submits. The developer will also have to reevaluate the public health and safety benefits of providing a second access drive onto Clear Way.
In last month's final hearing, Atiyeh noted the average resident would be 75 to 85 years old. He added in another response that "a level of care will be provided to all residents" and that care "exceeds what are required for the life care center use in the (township's) ordinance."
Another topic examined by Atiyeh that night was parking. The issue had been raised at various times by several residents during the conditional use hearing. The developer said the conceptual plan is "compliant with and actually exceeds the parking requirements of the township ordinances. That is all that is contemplated at this time, because it is zoning compliant. If more parking is ever needed, it is in my best interest to add parking, even if not required, to service our residents and make access to their residences convenient." He added there "is certainly sufficient area on the now vacant South Whitehall part of the tract to add parking if needed. We do not currently contemplate that need."
Atiyeh noted, "Traffic concerns do not exist from this project … I encourage the township to adjust the speed limit on Hillview Road to limit some of the concerns the local residents have raised, which are unrelated to this project."
The proposal will now move to land development review.