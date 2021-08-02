BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Work to the Bethlehem Township Community Center has been put on hold until at earliest 2022.
On Monday, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners rejected a $464,320 bid presented by Walter Brucker & Co. Inc. of Ottsville for roofing panels and other repairs to the community center.
Commissioner Michael Hudak was not present for the meeting.
Officials said the original low bidder, Frank Cyrwus Inc., of Lafayette, New Jersey, withdrew its bid due to a "mathematical error" in its calculations.
"I don't think this is an opportune time to go out for this bid," said Commissioner Malissa Davis. "The building leaks in a few places but it's operable. I think we'd be better off delaying this for another year," she added.
Officials said original estimates for the project date back to 2019. Work was scheduled to be put up for bid in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were shelved.
Cost estimates for materials have also increased substantially largely due to the pandemic. Project estimates were originally around $145,000 but those numbers have increased with higher costs for construction materials.
If commissioners awarded the project bid now, construction would not have begun before early 2022, as materials were not slated to be available until next year.