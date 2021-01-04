BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Township officials have denied a request from the developer of Madison Farms for the township to pay for electricity for streetlights in the development.
On Monday, after tabling the matter, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners later reintroduced the motion. The board ultimately denied the request to pay for the electricity during the maintenance period while several phases of the development are underway.
According to township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush, it would cost the township less than $25,560 to pay for the electricity of 71 lamps until the three phases are completed by the developer, or about 18 months.
In exchange, the developer, KRE Group, proposed that it would pay for landscaping along the recreation trail in the development. KRE Group submitted a $41,730 quote to the township for the landscaping.
According to Raudenbush, the cost for the municipality to install the approximately 700 feet of landscaping would be significantly higher than the quote from KRE Group. However, several commissioners expressed reservation over approving the agreement.
“I just don’t feel since we’ve cut out police cars and doing improvements to the community center, that we should be doing this at this time,” said Commissioner Malissa Davis.
“I don’t think we should spend the money to do this right now,” said Commissioner Dale Sourbeck.
Commissioners also made several appointments to board vacancies during Monday night’s meeting.
Les Walker was reappointed to the planning commission, while Barry Roth was appointed to replace Harold Powell. Each seat carries a four-year term.
Also reappointed was Frank Ottaly to the recreation commission for a five-year term.
Paul Weiss was unanimously reappointed to the zoning hearing board for a five-year term.