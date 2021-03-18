SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners held an extended discussion Wednesday night about the concept of a ban on single-use plastics.
President Christina "Tori" Morgan said the township's Green Advisory Council is preparing a survey of businesses about their use of plastics, but no ban has been proposed.
An agenda item for the GAC's Monday meeting included "draft language for single-use plastic ban ordinance" as a task. Morgan said the council is merely seeking information and discussing ideas, and that the commissioners set policy.
"It's conversation" at this point, she said.
When Commissioner Diane Kelly said the board should discuss the issue before a survey is sent, Morgan said the board will have that opportunity in April and reiterated that GAC's plan is "just a survey."
"Maybe we need to reel GAC in a little bit," Commissioner Mike Wolk said. He said the current board has not the opportunity to weigh in on what the advisory council is doing.
"The board has never met and had any discussion about whether we want any work on single-use plastic bans at this time," Wolk added.
"We're not even near making any decisions on whether we want to move forward with anything," Morgan said.
Environmental groups have sought bans on plastic bags. Some states have barred their use but Pennsylvania's government bars municipalities from instituting such bans until July at the earliest. California was the first state to ban single-use plastic bags, in 2014.