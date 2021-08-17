BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Citizens’ Christmas City Committee in Bethlehem is seeking donations of tall trees for the Christmas holiday season.
The trees need to be nicely shaped, 40-50 feet in height, a single trunk all the way to the top and must be accessible to the roadway with no power lines between the tree and the road, according to a news release from the city of Bethlehem. The tree must be within no more than seven miles of center city. City Electrician Greg Cryder will come out to the location and inspect the tree for acceptability.
The committee is also seeking the donation of a nicely shaped 16 – 20 foot tree.
The deadline for donation is Oct. 15. The trees will be cut and collected on Nov. 3.
Donation of the trees will be recognized at the annual Christmas City Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. on Payrow Plaza.
Anyone wishing to donate a tree should call Greg Cryder or Chris Lenhart at 610-865-7108.
The city says people should provide a return number and address in their message so the tree can be found.