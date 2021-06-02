EASTON, Pa. - 14 acres of land along both sides of Bushkill Drive in Easton will soon join the Karl Stirner Arts Trail.
"The southern portion does back up to Bushkill Creek which has a railroad trestle that we'd like to upgrade so it makes a connection to the arts trail very easy," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Proposals were due last Friday. Mayor Panto says they have three to work with, all of which include plans to incorporate an environmental studies center.
"Ideally we'd like to see an environmental study center there as well, maybe even Lafayette College getting involved and having their classrooms down there," Panto said.
It'll also add green space, something becoming more and more popular for those who live in the area.
"The Bushkill Creek is one of the top-five natural trout producing streams in the United States. We'd like to be able to use that and have people access the Bushkill Creek better," Panto said.
The trail was initially built eight years ago.
Mayor Panto says he thinks this could give Eastonians and other locals a place to go that's outside, especially in a time when so many are still hesitant to travel.