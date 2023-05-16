EASTON, Pa. – In Northampton County, there's an open seat in the Court of Common Pleas after former Judge Stephen Baratta retired from the bench. Attorneys Nancy Aaroe and Brian Panella are vying for that spot.

Aaroe and Panella have cross-filed to secure both the Republican and Democratic nominations. Should one of them win both nominations, it is likely that candidate would take the election, unless a surprise independent would make an upset in the primary. If they each win one party's nomination, they would go head-to-head in November.

The Court of Common Pleas is one that hears a range of matters — from homicides to misdemeanors. Money damage actions; all issues relating to the family — including divorce, adoption, custody and support; juvenile court cases involving those under the age 18 who are involved with criminal acts; estate matters; and property disputes are among the cases involving "life, liberty and property" heard at the common pleas level.

Aaroe's campaign platform has focused on her nearly three decades of legal experience, having served earlier in her career as an assistant public defender, assistant district attorney and court-appointed conflicts counsel. She also established a private practice, Aaroe Law Offices, which she says focuses on family and small-business matters.

Panella says his time spent as Bethlehem's current tax hearing appeal officer and solicitor, as well as six years as custody master for Lehigh and Northampton counties, has given him the experience to deal with the variety of matters that might come before him as judge.

Both candidates are natives and residents of Northampton County.