EASTON, Pa. - Research shows the U.S. could need tens of thousands of primary care doctors in the next ten years. The Commonwealth Foundation is now urging state lawmakers to scrap certain regulations to increase access to care and decrease wait times.

Finding out you need to wait months to see a doctor or spending what feels like forever in a waiting room can be draining, especially for the 600,000 Pennsylvanians in Health Professional Shortage Areas.

"If all the nurse practitioners...focus on primary care, we could eliminate half of those shortage areas," said Elizabeth Stelle, the director of policy analysis at the Commonwealth Foundation.

In the Commonwealth Foundation's new report, the think tank recommends nurse practitioners have what's called full practice authority, meaning they wouldn't be required to be supervised by doctors and could provide primary care independently.

"Our study looks at comparing two states, Maryland, which has full practice, and Pennsylvania, which does not, and asking, what are the differences in terms of quality care? What are the differences in terms of health care outcomes, and what we find is that in Maryland, actually, the health care outcomes are better," said Stelle.

Researchers believe more providers mean better access, lower costs, and healthier people.

Still, there is some pushback.

"I do think they're a valuable part of the primary care team," said Grand View Health Primary Care Dr. Suzann Szewczak. "I am not certain that I agree with nurse practitioners working without a collaborating physician."

It comes down to training; doctors have medical school and residency.

Dr. Szewczak says she wouldn't love a recent grad working independently, but for one of the nurse practitioners she's worked with for more than 15 years, that's a different story.

"I do think there can be some variation of the law over time," said Dr. Szewczak.

The foundation is open to working with providers on exactly what a potential legislative fix could look like.

St. Luke's University Health Network told us it "supports legislation and regulations that allow registered nurses to provide patient care to their full practice authority."