U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An appeal before the Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board for a commercial communications tower was withdrawn by the applicant Wednesday night at the township building.
The applicant, Crown Castle USA Inc. of Canonsburg, Washington County, had sought a variance to allow for a commercial communications tower at 1090 Trexlertown Road.
The company also filed an appeal for a dimensional variance involving setback, and for a dimensional variance to exceed 50 feet in height in the R3 residential zoning district. The site for the proposed cellular tower was the location of the Rural Sportsman's Association.
However, at the start of the zoning hearing board's meeting, it was announced the applicant had formally withdrawn their appeal without prejudice. Township officials indicated the applicant could refile the appeal, but did not indicate if that would or would not occur.
The site is near to some residential areas, such as the Terrace at Lehigh and Autumn Park apartments.