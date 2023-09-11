TREXLERTOWN, Pa. - Events marking 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks are underway throughout our region.

Upper and Lower Macungie Township first responders are hosting a ceremony at 6 p.m. at Good Will Fire Company. There will be a wreath and bell ceremony, and a fireman involved in search and rescue missions will be speaking.

It's one of many ways local communities are keeping the victims and their families close to their hearts.

Navy veteran Dennis Fariello was among those at the Whitehall Mission Barbeque 9/11 remembrance event.

"It's very important. We got attacked," said Fariello. "I remember the day it happened, and I couldn't believe it. My jaw dropped. I was heartbroken. I was astounded."

At Lehigh University, the Steel Battalion Army ROTC Program held a flag raising ceremony and moment of silence.

At Northampton Community College, one professor is a retired NYPD lieutenant.

"As head of the NYPD 9/11 World Trade Center Missing Persons Task Force, dozens of agents and countless civilian volunteers joined me in my final call of duty," said Northampton Community College Professor Vertel Martin.

"On this day 22 years ago, America changed forever, yet we kept our promise: we will never forget," said Northampton Community College President Dr. David Ruth.

In Hunterdon County, New Jersey's State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan was the guest speaker. A bell tolled 16 times for the 16 Hunterdon County residents killed in the attacks.

Warren County held a ceremony at the county's memorial Sunday.

"Commemoration for the loss of the Twin Towers, Flight 98 and the Pentagon," said Warren County Fire Marshal Chief Joseph Lake Jr.

Those services honored the county's four residents killed.

Monday morning, Washington Township School District hosted local first responders. The district was chosen as a partner school with the Freedom Flag Foundation.

In Phillipsburg, the Mayor, AmeriCorps and Norwescap put up 500 flags in Shappell Park.

"In honor of those lost during 911," said Jessica Irish, the AmeriCorps program manager at Norwescap.

That fundraiser is still underway.

"If you head over to Norwescap.org, under the events section, you can see where we have the link for sponsor a flag," said Irish.

Hanover Township is also holding an event at its community center at 5:30 p.m. Monday.