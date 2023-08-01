UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Communities all around the nation gathered for the annual National Night Out Tuesday.

"I think it's nice to bring everybody together,” said Zayna Sattou of Upper Macungie Township.

The nationwide program aims to bring first responders within state, county, and local levels together with the community. It falls on the second Tuesday of every August.

Jawad Irsid just moved to Pennsylvania about a month ago and Upper Macungie Township's National Night Out comes at the perfect time.

"They're doing all the great work here, with all the firefighters or police personnel emergency, so I wanted to come in and join with them," said Irsjd. "And so far, it's been great. It's been great."

His family is looking at the night as a way to meet new neighbors, as are many, in places like Allentown, South Whitehall Township, and Upper Saucon Township.

“A relationship always starts with communication,” said Allentown Police Department Chief Charles Roca. “Get to know your neighbor. Not only just a police officer but get to know your neighbor.”

The event’s purpose is to build relationships among residents, police, and emergency responders.

For 6-year-old Samantha Carr, some relationships grew stronger than ever.

"There's like so much friends to play with,” said Carr.

Down the road, food trucks, moon bounces, and live music line the pathways of Covered Bridge Park in South Whitehall Township, while in Upper Saucon Township, some are already making plans for next year's event.

"You can even mark your calendars for next year. Look at its first Tuesday and see what it is. And we're going to be doing it again next year,” said Sgt. Justin Driscoll, Upper Saucon Township Police Department.

Until next year, Upper Saucon Township showcased all of the sparks made at Tuesday’s event by ending its 4th annual National Night Out with classic fireworks show.