READING, Pa. - From Reading to Easton and areas in between, communities commemorated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day Monday, January 16.

King was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement and was assassinated in 1968. On the third Monday in January, the nation honors his legacy by reflecting on his mission.

More than half a century after his iconic "I have a Dream Speech," we continue to honor his life's work.

"Eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all," Chief Executive Officer for the YWCA Tri-County Area Stacey Woodland said. "That's what Dr. King stood for."

Cities across the nation paid respect to the man that was a hero to so many, including here at home. In Allentown the dedication started early at the Art Museum on Sunday.

An interfaith celebration was held at First Presbyterian Church in Pottstown. But the borough didn't stop there.

"One thing we always want to make sure that we're in service of our community," Advocacy and Volunteer Manager for the YWCA Tri-County Area Ashley Faison said.

The YWCA Tri-County Area held an afternoon of service by giving food to those in need.

"Our mission of eliminating racism, empower women, and promotion of peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, it's something that I don't clock out of," Faison said.

There was a dedication of artwork for Bethlehem, Easton and Allentown before Bethlehem's Dr. King Civil Rights Movement March. Surely there were no shortage of ceremonies and events across the Greater Lehigh Valley. But some say more needs to be done.

"What needs to be done? All colors should be the same," activist Frankie West said.

West organized an MLK Day event because he says even after 60 years, more needs to change.

"We don't have any more segregations," West said. "But we still have some little things that we still have to fix."

He encourages parents to be more active in children's lives to show them the way for peace and equality.