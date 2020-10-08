BANGOR, Pa. - Downtown Bangor is getting brighter, one mural at a time.
Real estate broker Faith Sarisky said months ago she started looking for a way to give some of downtown's vacant storefronts a makeover. Starting with just a coat of paint, she realized Bangor's buildings could be something great.
Now, over 30 unique pieces of art are on display and more murals are waiting in the wings to be painted.
"I see people here from out of town constantly, getting out of their cars, taking pictures in front of the murals,” Sarisky said.
Beautifying Bangor will continue as long as there are walls available. The success of painting the town is spreading; murals are in the works for Portland, Penn Argyl and Wind Gap.
