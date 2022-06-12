ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Jack Ohl is saying goodbye to chemo.
At just 16 years old, the Parkland High School student has been through more than many people in their entire lives.
In 2019, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
"Jack was diagnosed February 28, 2019, and has gone through almost three-and-a-half years of aggressive chemo," said his mom, Leeza Ohl.
Then, he developed avascular necrosis in his joints, which happens when there's a loss of blood supply to your bones.
But through it all, he's been a fighter — so much so, that he gets to say goodbye to chemotherapy and hello to remission.
His friends and family weren't letting this huge moment pass without a surprise parade for Jack.
"This is a huge milestone," said Melissa Kane, coordinator of the parade, "and I'm so happy for you guys."
Everyone met at Coordinated Health in Allentown, then paraded towards Jack's house.
First responders and cars lined the streets, honking their horns, cheering and giving Jack gifts to let him know they've been rooting for him this entire journey.
His mom says Jack is beyond grateful.
"Everyone has been so, so supportive," Leeza Ohl said, "and we can't thank the community enough. It means the world to him."
Jack and his family say the fun won't be stopping here, they leave tomorrow for Disney for his "Dream Come True" trip.