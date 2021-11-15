BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's annual tree lighting ceremony is just a few days away, and community members are preparing for the big night.
"We are hanging ornaments on the Christmas City trellis here at City Hall," said Angela DelGrosso, senior vice president of Bethlehem initiatives at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The trellis is a staple outdoor exhibit that will be presented in its full display during the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony this weekend. It'll feature musical chimes and more than 100 ornaments.
"A few years ago we thought, how about we tie it to a mission each year? So, the first year we honored veterans, last year health care workers and this year, we are honoring our educators," DelGrosso said.
Each ornament is engraved with a local educator's name.
"We know educators had a hard year these last two years with the pandemic, and now getting back into the flow of teaching in person, we want to let them know they are seen. We appreciate them, and the community wouldn't be what it was without them," DelGrosso said.
The ornaments will be on display into the new year.
Organizers say most importantly, they're sticking local, all the way down to the ornaments.
This year, the ornaments are made of repurposed Plexiglas used during the pandemic as safeguards in downtown Bethlehem businesses.
"It's been sanitized, and it's being repurposed for a good cause and just a really neat way to say this was the year of the Plexiglas," DelGrosso said.
The trellis will be unveiled during Bethlehem's virtual tree-lighting ceremony and concert on Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. The trellis will remain up at Payrow Plaza through mid-January.