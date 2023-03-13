ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "We see hate being normalized. It's not becoming normalized, it is normalized," said Andrew Goretsky, with the Anti-Defamation League.

There were 2,459 antisemitic incidents nationally in 2022, according to the ADL.

"Avoidance is not the answer to this type of issue," said Aaron Gorodzinsky, with the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.

And this year? It hasn't stopped. Just last month, the man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles was in court on federal hate crimes.

In Florida, 15 antisemites from out of state, including from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, gathered in South Orlando to distribute pro-Hitler propaganda.

In Hollywood, Kanye West shared antisemitic messages on the Alex Jones Show and social media.

"That word begins to spread," said Goretsky. "And people don't have accurate information beyond it."

In Pennsylvania, the ADL reported 107 antisemitic incidents in 2022, one even being at Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem in December. Four people were spotted wearing shirts with antisemitic and white supremacist language.

That's one of the many reasons Muhlenberg College hosted a summit to combat what's been happening.

"We decided to put together a panel of experts from the federal level, elected officials, security," said Gorodzinsky. "There's no place for hate in the Lehigh Valley."

All day on Sunday, panels with the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, state reps, the Anti-Defamation League, and many others came together to discuss how to to put a stop to it. They discussed things like increased security funding at religious buildings, mandated hate crime reporting, and education in schools, at all levels.

"This is the type of thing we need to be doing as a community and it's a wonderful feeling," said Goretsky.