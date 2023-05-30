EASTON, Pa. - The Ferry Street fire in Easton displaced roughly 60 people on Monday, but now those victims are getting a lot of support from their neighbors.

Starting around 9 a.m., only a day after a fire that tore through 15 rowhomes, donations started piling up on tables just set up on the sidewalk.

"All kinds of food, clothing, cash donations, which are going to go to the Red Cross, and gift cards, which we're going to be giving out to the families," said organizer Ken Greene.

Greene and Lance Wheeler are behind the effort to give the victims of the fire anything they need.

"I assured them that we're here for them, and we will do everything we can every day until we get through this," said Wheeler.

So far the effort has brought in more than $2,000, in addition to the donated supplies. It's going to be a big help for people like Paul Beers and his mother.

"We lost everything. Just got the clothes on our back," said Beers.

Beers said his mother was home when the fire tore through her house.

"She got one cat safe. The fireman found the other cat underneath the bed," said Beers.

It's families like Beers and his mother that drove dozens of people to drop off dollars, and for neighbors to bring supplies.

"People really are concerned about their neighborhood. Community matters to people here," said Greene.

Wheeler said the donation tables will likely be up through Friday. There is also a GoFundMe online if you aren't able to make it out in person.