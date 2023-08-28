BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At Bethlehem's Payrow Plaza outside of City Hall, there was singing as the community gathered 60 years since the historic March on Washington.

"This is an extension, continuation of the March on Washington that was held yesterday in Washington D.C., an extension 60 years ago when Martin Luther King had the great march," said Esther Lee, Bethlehem NAACP president, on Sunday.

People at the event said it is a continuation.

"We're continuing it because the life for people, African Americans, people of dark skin are having difficulty with the freedoms," said Lee.

The words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech echoed through the plaza. 69 News anchor Jaciel Cordoba read part of it aloud.

"When the architects of our great republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed to the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Cordoba read from Dr. King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

One speaker touched on a deadly Saturday shooting in Jacksonville. Officials said the shooting was racially motivated.

"We have to do something about the hate," she said.

This weekend's event in Bethlehem included a march around City Hall.

"It's so important to know that in commemorating we're also continuing legacy of the Reverend Dr. King because there's yet much work to be done," said Reverend Kari Holmes, executive chair of the Rising Sun Initiative.