SLATINGTON, Pa. - In Lehigh County, one community visited the final resting place of local heroes.

A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Union Cemetery of Slatington, off Route 873.

Folks gathered to honor military members who are buried there.

One veteran who served in the Marines told us how he remembers those who aren't with us anymore.

"Every time I drive past the cemetery, I salute the veterans and the flags. It's really about the ultimate sacrifice I think they made," said U.S. Marine Corps. veteran Pete Vasdias.

Veterans also did a gun salute and performed "Taps."