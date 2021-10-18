The car community is rallying behind a Northampton County man with terminal illness.
69 News previously told you about Hector Reyes, the East Allen Township man whose house is already decorated for Christmas.
He was told he has two months to live after losing his leg to diabetes and developing sepsis and heart failure.
Reyes loves cars, and used to go to car meets often before his diagnosis.
So his friends and a local nonprofit held a car meet in his honor in Allentown.
"We want to do anything we can do to help them. He has five children and I have four, myself, so I know how hard it can be for them," said Kristina Kreuzburg, of Lehigh Valley Car Meets & Car Shows.
At the end of the event, Reyes was given all the proceeds in a box as an early Christmas present.
He says the money will go to his family, mostly his kids.