LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- Law officers and the community will come together Saturday morning to honor a fallen officer.
A post on Facebook from Chief Todd Breiner of the Lebanon City Police Department said there will be a procession for fallen Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo.
The procession will begin at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon City.
It will be leaving the Lehigh Valley Hospital, 1200 Cedar Crest Blvd beginning at 10:30AM and proceeding to Interstate 78 Westbound to Exit 13, Bethel and proceeding Southbound on State Route 501 to Myerstown and proceeding Westbound on State Route 422 to Christman’s Funeral Home, 226 Cumberland St, Lebanon City, according to the post.
Agencies wishing to be a part of the procession should stage at the Lehigh Valley Hospital prior to that time, or join the procession enroute.