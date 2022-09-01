ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man shot to death late Wednesday night on Juniata Street was not only a shooting victim before, but his brother's shooting death made headlines before that.

A small candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for a loved one who was lost the night before.

"We're just in shock," said Jaquan Bonaparte, who calls himself a "close friend" of Najeer Lane's. "This is something he would want...this one hit hard."

Bonaparte arrived early to the vigil, at the scene where 22-year-old Lane, of Allentown, was killed the night before.

"It's hard for us," Bonaparte said. "But it was something he'd want us all here, not sad, keep pushing, keep fighting."

Najeer Lane had previously been shot back in 2019. His mother at the time told 69 News he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Two years prior to that in 2017, Najeer's brother, Parris Lane, was also shot and killed in a Center City Allentown parking lot.

"I remember he was trying to turn himself around and he did, because he just lost his brother a couple years ago," Bonaparte said.

Neighbors nearby say they're still shocked it could happen so close to home.

"This is a quiet neighborhood," neighbor George Clay said. "Normally it is a very quiet neighborhood. You come out, hey have a little cookout or whatever."

Allentown police tell 69 News they're still investigating this shooting separately from the nearby Cedar Street shooting that happened minutes after this one. That victim of the second shooting was found with multiple gunshot wounds, but he's expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Bonaparte wants his friend to be remembered for the lives he touched.

"He just was a goofy person," he said. "If you had like bad days, Najeer was the person to talk to. Like he would put you in that goofy mood."

Chief Charles Roca, with the Allentown Police Dept., tells 69 News, "It is absolutely essential that our community feels empowered to report illegal activity if they observe it occurring."

Community members can use Tip411 to anonymously message authorities.

The police chief also wants parents to be aware of the police department's PAL program, which he says connects the youth with positive police experiences and activities.