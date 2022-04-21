U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Community leaders put their heads together Thursday in Lehigh County to find ways for early learners to succeed in the classroom.

Community Services for Children held its first-ever "School Readiness Think Tank" in Upper Saucon Township.

Representatives from a dozen area community organizations, universities, and schools were at the event.

The group discussed the different pillars needed to make sure children are prepared for their transition to elementary school.

"We want to make sure that our partners are pulled together and that as a community, in the city of Allentown, we're pushing toward that same goal," said Deidra Vachier, CEO and President of Community Services for Children.

Vachier said making sure students and their families are ready for that next chapter boosts long-term graduation rates.

CSC partnered with the Rider Pool Foundation for the event.

