ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to better understand community needs, Allentown City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to take testimony from invited speakers on the need for housing and a community youth center.
The meeting was part of the process for council to determine how to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"Council identified several priorities for community investment," explained council President Cynthia Mota. "Those broad categories included city infrastructure, economic opportunities, a multipurpose community center, homelessness, public safety, housing and non-emergency public safety issues."
"And just to be clear, we are looking at the $18 million in funds as noted in a memo from the mayor," she continued. "The intent will be to assign dollar values to council's priorities, which would provide a framework for disbursement of funds."
The City of Allentown received a total of $57 million in ARPA funds.
The purpose of the special meetings and subsequent meetings for the same purpose is to take testimony on needs, not discuss the topics or make decisions.
Housing stock
Alan Jennings, the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said the city needs to address the condition of outdated housing stock.
"The condition of the city's housing stock is an embarrassment to all of us who care about this city and worked so hard to make it better," Jennings said. "Too much of the housing stock is obsolete, and there are public health threats in those housing conditions."
Jennings said the city should have a program to take down such homes, which he said would make more space for needs like off-street parking.
"We need to create a home ownership zone that surrounds the central business district," Jennings added. "My proposal would be to reach out to people who live in two- or three-unit homes, and facilitate their buying the property so they would become owner-occupants."
Jennings also said funding for a façade improvement program would help to give people instant equity in their properties.
"I think that that's a creative approach that will increase the rate of homeownership in downtown," he said.
Jennings said the city will not be able to solve the homelessness problem.
"We can put resources into new shelters, which need more capacity," he said. "We can put more resources into the services that people need, but we can't resolve the problem of homelessness. Only people who are homeless can really solve those problems."
For that reason, Jennings said there should be investment into programs that would help people overcome issues they face.
Jennings also suggested the community development department should hire a full-time advocate and organizer to work on housing issues.
"Inaction will kill the central business district. Inaction will attract more bad assets to the city," he concluded. "Inaction will reduce property values and will chase still more people out of the city."
Community center
Council also heard from Dawn Godshall, current executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, who spoke on the need for a community center.
"We would like to have everything all in one place, where our youth in the city of Allentown are able to come to a one-stop shop where they can have fun, do their homework and be safe," Godshall said. "I have to tell you — and I've said this before — a youth center saved my life."
"I was an orphan by the time I was 12 years old and just bounced around in too many foster homes," Godshall explained. "It was a local youth center that allowed me to do my homework, play basketball and do archery, and I was safe. I had fun, and it changed the trajectory of my life."
Support services
Brian McShane, associate director at the national nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing, also offered his thoughts.
"Basically, what we're talking about is affordable housing, but with supportive service providers that are actively engaging tenants with flexible and comprehensive services," McShane said.
McShane said some of the uses of funds could include developing new units, housing navigation services, support services and the acquisition and conversion of (existing) units into permanent supportive housing.
"CSH would also stress the impact that housing programs have to address the needs of individuals and communities of color who have been historically disproportionately impacted by these systems," he added, "and who have borne disproportionate consequences throughout the pandemic."