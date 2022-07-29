ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a late-night homicide in Allentown.

Police were called to the 500 block of West Allen Street at 11:10 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting, police said in a news release Friday.

Tywon D. Abner, 33, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:22 a.m., the Lehigh County coroner's office said.

The coroner's office said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to body, and ruled the manner of death homicide.

The shooting prompted a large police response, and investigators blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

Allentown police, the Lehigh County district attorney's office, the coroner's office and the Lehigh County homicide task force are all involved in the investigation, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities did not comment further on what happened.

Allentown police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.

It's the second deadly shooting this year on the 500 block of Allen St.

We spoke briefly with the family of Abner, but they were very emotional and made it clear they did not want to be interviewed.

But we did speak with several community members working with the family to comfort them and to learn more about what can be done to stop the violence in the neighborhood. Jeani Garcia with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley came out to comfort the family.

"This area seems to have had a lot of shootings. I believe the last fatality was in February, which is only what? Five months ago? Just a few houses separate from today," said Garcia.

Garcia said part of talking to the families of victims is learning what can be done to stop future violence.

"We're here to find out what can we do? How the neighborhood can come together to keep it safe, to make it safe for your children to be in, to make it safe for everybody," said Garcia.

That's the same problem Pastor Jenie Watson is trying to solve at Dubbs Memorial United Church, just a block from where the shooting happened.

"There's underlying issues. It doesn't just become gun violence. There's things that happen before it gets there, and those issues should be addressed," said Pastor Watson. "Homelessness and hunger, those things, unfortunately, attribute to the violence. When people are hungry, they turn to desperate measures."

Garcia helped organize a vigil for the last shooting victim on the 500 block of Allen St., and she said she's working with Abner's family to find a way to honor his life.

"I've heard wonderful things about him, that he was a wonderful person, and I'm asking that everybody give this family the respect and time that they are asking for, and that they deserve so they can grieve their loved one," said Garcia.

Police have not yet named a suspect in the shooting, so if you have any information, or if you saw anything Thursday night on Allen St., you are asked to call the Allentown Police Department.