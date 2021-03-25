ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a special delivery, just in time for the lunch rush in the cafeteria of St. Luke's Allentown.
500 quarts of chicken noodle soup were delivered, or as Capital Blue Cross puts it, 500 ways to say thank you.
"We have been doing this across our service area. We will by the time we have distributed 5,300 quarts of soup and were so thrilled to be able to help in some small way to support our first responders," said Anne Baum with Capital Blue Cross.
The soup was made and delivered by Healthy You Cafe, which says it was a very large labor of love.
"This was one little way to give back and really support those who have put so much effort into taking care of our family members and community members," said Doug Reber with Healthy You Cafe.
One might say it's a gesture that mirrors its recipients, comfort food for those who provide comfort and care to others.
"They're on their feet all day, you know being able to have a bowl of soup or some free food is always very reassuring," said Bill Moyer with St. Luke's.
It was a little role reversal, with the community caring for its caretakers.