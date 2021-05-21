ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jean Raymond Hoffman's a case manager who works with inner-city youth who sometimes have run-ins with law enforcement.
So, building relationships is critical, and Jean says outgoing police Chief Glenn Granitz did it well.
"He has really made such an impact on the YouthBuild students here in Allentown. He forged this really compassionate relationship with us. Our students knew him by first name and by sight," Hoffman said.
Granitiz is leaving the job in mid-June to take over West Reading's police department. The next Allentown police chief will be the sixth in just six years.
She says when it comes to dealing with youth, consistency is key. And consistency is what she wants from the next administration.
"We want someone who can stay with us and work with us and be involved and engaged," Hoffman said.
Alan Jennings is the executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, and says relationships between police and the community are more sensitive now than ever before.
"We've seen riots erupt in cities across the country, and so much of it is because of that very tenuous relatuonship between neighborhoods and the people who police those neighborhoods," Jennings said.
But Jennings says Granitz did the job well and wants someone who understands the community to fill his role.
"It would be best if there was a person of color who understood what it means to be oppressed and understands what it means to be discriminated against, a victim in so many different ways," Jennings said.