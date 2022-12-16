ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dressed in Christmas spirit and smiles, Allentown Police, Fire, Lehigh County Sheriffs, politicians and community members transformed into Santa's helpers for the 5th annual Capital Blue Cross toy delivery.

"About 1300 Allentown students are going to be impacted and their families are going to be impacted by the work done and the generosity of our agents and partners," said Capital Blue Cross Senior Labor Relations Consultant Gregg Potter.

Roughly 4,000 toys were passed from one hand to another before making their way into a Teamsters trailer and escorted via Allentown fire truck to Roosevelt Elementary School.

"There's awesome toys there, I can't wait to see the kids' faces when they see all the presents," said Alexis Berg-Townsend, Partner Attorney with Cohen, Feeley, Altemose and Rambo.

The law firm is a major sponsor of the yearly event. Potter says TeenWorks of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council also played a big role.

When the parade of giving arrived, the kids went crazy for Santa, a.k.a Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, who greeted them in English and Spanish.

"Buenos Dias! Merry Christmas!" said Tuerk.

This is just one event where the Queen City's leader is standing in for St. Nick. He's also visiting local firehouses to spread Christmas cheer.

"In the City Of Allentown and from the North Pole, you want to give those kids as much love as possible," said Tuerk.

IronPigs mascot Ferrous and Lehigh Valley Phantoms mascot MeLVin also provided love and laughter to the kids, high-fiving and hugging their way down the hallways.

The toys from the Capital Blue Cross event will go to Roosevelt and Sheridan Elementary school students, along with kids at the Jackson Early Learning Center.

"Some families need a litte extra support," said Sheridan Elementary Community School coordinator Nancy Ruiz.

Sheridan counselor Erica Simmons says the toys will make Christmas brighter for the students.

"Many of our families would not have anything to give to their kids without an event like this," said Simmons.

But before parents can pick out the perfect present volunteers have to unpack and sort everything.

A whirlwind of toys and cheerful chatter echoed in Roosevelt's auditorium. Principal Elizbeth Serrano says the vibe is a little overwhelming.

"Overwhelming but in a good way," said Serrano. "Seeing all the volunteers, the kids smiling, the mascots, the mayor playing Santa Claus, it's this overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude."

And judging from the looks on the volunteers' faces, it's a feeling that goes both ways.

"It's a happy event. It's a reminder of why we all do what we do, which is to make life better," said State Rep. Mike Schlossberg. "To put a smile on the face of kids."