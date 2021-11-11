WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Veterans in Northampton County are being saluted for their service to the country.
Community members gathered Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial on the Williams Township municipal campus near Easton.
Senior township vets raised the American flag, and the father of a current service member read "Why We Support our Vets."
Students from the nearby elementary school also waved flags welcoming everyone to the event.
"We got blessed with this beautiful, beautiful day to pay respect to our veterans, all those veterans who served before, and those who are serving now," said Chuck Yeoman with the Williams Township Veterans Memorial Committee.
The kids also made thank-you scrolls that were given out to all the vets.