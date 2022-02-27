ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown community is coming together to stand behind Ukraine. A roundtable discussion with community leaders and lawmakers took place on Sunday at the Saint Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Dozens of people packed the sanctuary and people were able to voice concerns and ask questions.
Federal lawmakers, including Congresswoman Susan Wild and Senator Bob Casey were in attendance, as well as former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent.
Senator Casey said this is not just about Ukraine, but about the people of the world.
We spoke with a member of the local Ukrainian community helping with Sunday's event.
"It is very moving," said Marta Fedoriw. "There are not only Ukrainian American community leaders here, but there are friends and neighbors our American friends and neighbors."
Current Lawmakers in attendance say they will be bringing the concerns they heard to Washington.
69 News will have more on from the roundtable at live at 10:00 p.m. and on WFMZ.com.