ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate monies from the American Rescue Plan funds to build a youth center in the city.

Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was requesting that council invest $3 million from ARPA funds to benefit the youth in the city.

"I've been here before to tell you the positives that a youth center has to offer, but I don't want you to think that I'm asking you to invest in a basketball court or even a building," Godshall said. "It's more than a safe place for youth to go; it's a place to encourage them to build on their dreams and support their future."

"Let's be honest, gun violence and gang violence is prevalent in the city of Allentown," Godshall said. "An investment in programs that re-engage youth in education, training and the workforce presents a significant opportunity for social impact."

"Existing youth centers are available, but most are located outside of Allentown Center City area, and have a primarily recreational sports-driven focus," she continued. "They do not offer the very programming that residents feel is missing from their community and are not integrated into the Allentown School District."

Jean Raymond-Hoffman, a case manager who works with inner-city youth, also advocated for funding for a youth center.

"I have been working in youth workforce development for over 30 years in the city of Allentown, PA, and I know how important a youth center is," Hoffman said. "I want you to think about the academic support that I know that we could bring."

"This center will really be monumental for all of us and all of our youth and their parents," Raymond-Hoffman said, "because we're going to focus on not just the children, not just the youth, but the family as whole."

Two other members of the community spoke on the same topic.

Council did not discuss ARPA funding or a youth center Wednesday night.