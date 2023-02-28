HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Saucon Valley School Board fielded comments from community members during Tuesday night's school board meeting about a club that has a lot of support, but also a lot of opposition.
It follows the facility use approval for a controversial after school club and then a threat made against it and students.
Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty made the decision to rescind approval for the After School Satan Club on Feb. 24. Three days before that, the district received a threatening voicemail from a man in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"A male-sounding voice on the message indicated displeasure with the school for allowing the After School Satan Club to use the school facilities and then said something to the effect of 'I'm going to come in there and shoot everybody,'" Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said.
Houck said 20-year-old Ceu Uk is now sitting in jail in North Carolina charged with terroristic threats. He said the Charlotte, North Carolina man saw a Facebook post about the recently-approved club before leaving the threatening voicemail.
The campus closed just hours after the threat was made and classes didn’t resume again until Thursday, February 23. The following day, Vlasaty made the decision to rescind school facility use to that club.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, Vlasaty echoed her initial statement made on Feb. 24 about why she revoked the club on campus, saying that it failed to meet district requirements outlined in school board policy 707.
Vlasaty said she's received hundreds of complaints about her decision to approve the club and got more once it was revoked. Her decision to remove it, however, has left some people confused and questioning her motive.
"I'd like to know on what grounds that you rescinded it, truly," one woman said during public comment.
"It seems to me that it's much more likely that the reason for the cancellation is the controversy," another man said.
Others who decided to speak up say schools should be left to learning.
"Any kind of religion should be out of public schools," one man said. "That would just be helpful for all parties."
"Nix it all," another woman said. "I think we have enough on our plates to focus on education and leave it at that."
The suspect who made the threat will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges.