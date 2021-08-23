EMMAUS, Pa. – The face mask battle dominated the East Penn School District board meeting Monday night at the high school auditorium.
Roughly 100 people attended the meeting to offer their views on the district's health and safety plan, which requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors at all EPSD buildings regardless of their vaccination status.
The decision to implement universal masking was announced on Aug. 17 after the board previously approved a plan in July to make masks optional.
At Monday's meeting, several people were allocated three minutes each to address the directors on the topic. Almost everyone cited what they said were evidence, facts and irrefutable logic, but they each reached different conclusions. Other speakers attempted to see both sides. Most speakers became emotional. Some cried.
Those who supported the district's decision said wearing a mask is based on science and provides the best chance to keep children from acquiring the virus.
"I think the school district is acting in the best interests of the public," said resident Bill Whitney. "Ultimately, we are responsible to each other."
Another individual in support of the mandate was Amber Clarke, who is not a resident of the district, but of Allentown. She thanked the district for having the insight to think outside their district boundaries.
"Your mandate impacts more than the East Penn School District," Clarke said. "You are protecting others who do not attend this school district."
Those against the mask mandate, which was the majority of the speakers, said the decision was not being made based on evidence or science but, rather, fear and control.
"There are questions that no one is answering," said resident Eileen McGuire. "What positives are there for children wearing masks? What negatives?" What is the risk for kids ages 18 and under?"
Others questioned the point of being vaccinated if they are still required to wear a mask.
"We will not look back on this time with pride," McGuire said.
Resident Jennifer Henry said the choice to mask or not mask should be up to the individual, not the school district.
Another resident, Matthew Mole, said it's a "complicated issue" and that he sees "both sides." He continued by adding that the "name-calling" on each said of the debate amounted to "bullying" and was sad.
He then turned away from the board and looked at the crowd and urged everyone to "calm down."