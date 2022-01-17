ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A detective in the Allentown Police Department has died.
Detective James Stanko, 51, died Monday morning, according to a news release from the city.
Det. Stanko joined APD in February 2009, and most recently served as Youth Detective assigned to the Community Outreach Unit, the city said.
The city says he was devoted to public service and was an integral part of the Community Outreach Unit. He was involved in various programs including the Police Athletic League (PAL); the Cedar Crest College Center for Police Innovation and Community Engagement; Opioid Crisis Initiative; L.I.F.E. Program; Youth Police Academy; Boys and Girls Club; Communities in Schools; and many others.
"It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Det. Jim Stanko this morning,” said Police Chief Charles Roca. “Jim is the type of officer that represents the highest values and ideals of the Allentown Police Department."
My deepest condolences and prayers of support go to his family and our department during this time. I want to say thank you to our community for the outpouring of prayers and support for Jim."
“Our Allentown Police Department is better for the years of service that Det. Stanko gave, and his life and career provide a great example of the impact that one person can have on a community,” said Mayor Matt Tuerk.
“The people of Allentown will miss his kindness and grieve with Jim’s family.”
He is survived by his wife Sharon and daughters Lily and Brooke.
The city's police department has said Stanko had been hospitalized since the beginning of the year.
Stanko and several other officers helped dig out a woman's car after a snowstorm last February. Stanko was a part of a joint program between the Allentown Police Department and Allentown School District to help reach middle school kids to keep them out of the juvenile justice system.