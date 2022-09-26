ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday.

The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.

"Treyshawn was a great kid. A lot of people loved him. Families here are grieving and mourning. Community members, school, friends, teachers. He was an amazing kid," said Garcia.

People we met in the park Monday left candles burning to remember how amazing he was.

"I lit it for the family and friends just to pay my respects. He was just a kid, this has to stop," said Crystal Cruz, who said she lives near the park with kids of her own, and worries about their safety.

For Garcia, finding an answer to the violence is frustrating. She's been doing this work for years, and she feels the city still isn't safe.

"There has to be some sort of responsibility from the city here. When a child is murdered in a city park in broad daylight, who do we talk to?" said Garcia.

For now, Garcia said the neighborhood has to work on a solution to keep their children safe moving forward.

"What happens at this park? Somebody has to answer for that. What is not being done here? What is being done here? What efforts are being put into keeping the children safe here?" said Garcia.