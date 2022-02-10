ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One life lost, one too many.
That was the chant heard up and down the 500 block of Allen Street in Allentown Thursday night. It's the same area where, in broad daylight Thursday morning, an argument between two men turned into a fatal shooting.
"There's been another murder on this block - this is the third in about two years," said Dr. Hasshan Batts, Executive Director of Promise Neighborhoods Lehigh Valley. "We have to say enough is enough."
Now, the victim's family mourns, in the exact spot where he was killed.
A last-minute vigil was held at the Dubbs Memorial Community Center Thursday night, just one block away from where the fatal shooting happened.
Religious leaders, activists, and law enforcement in the city came together, with hopes of showing support for these now broken families.
"It cannot be just another day in the neighborhood," said Jeani Garcia, with Promise Neighborhoods Lehigh Valley. "It cannot be the norm, the just, that's what happens over there in Allentown."
Law enforcement continues to investigate what exactly happened, but Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca says they're here for the healing family and neighbors, every step of the way.
"It's important to show up and be present," Roca said.