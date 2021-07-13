ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Community Music School Lehigh Valley & Berks (CMS) is one of 35, Greater Philadelphia Area music organizations to receive nearly $2M in recent support grants from The Presser Foundation, their officials stated.
The Community Music School reported that they received $75,000 from The Presser Foundation to help fund the construction of, and technology for, a state-of-the-art audio and video recording studio at the home of the soon-to-be 40-year-old non-profit, located in Allentown.
The project will reportedly use the unique aesthetics and acoustics of the School’s Dorothy H. Baker Recital Hall, the former dining room of the Lehigh Valley Social Club, and will create a live recording space for individual and ensemble musical performances, both instrumental and vocal.
An acoustically-treated control room and recording isolation room will be installed in studio spaces adjacent to the Dorothy H. Baker Recital Hall, officials say. The control room will serve as a professional recording space, as well as an education lab and classroom, with nine iMac computer stations where students will gain hands-on experience with industry-standard recording technology through a variety of new CMS recording classes.
Teresa Rodgers, Executive Director of The Presser Foundation shared that the Foundation is “excited about the outstanding opportunity the new recording studio provides for the students and faculty of the school as well as the surrounding community."
CMS Executive Director Jeff Reed is leading the recording studio initiative, with project management support from CMS faculty member and recording engineer, Joe Wagner, founder of Keystone Sound Design.
“We expect to have the installation completed by the fall and ready for use when our Board determines that it is safe to reopen our building to students,” said Reed.
Wagner also shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating that, “Working with the latest state-of-the-art equipment to record music will be incredibly rewarding, but even more important, this studio will give a voice to those whose music might not have otherwise been heard, and that is something I'm very proud to be a part of.”
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser, according to the organization.
It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. To learn more, anyone interested can find more information online.