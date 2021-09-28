ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Community Outreach Day held in Allentown this spring was so successful that Lehigh County officials are having another one next month.
County Executive Phil Armstrong announced Tuesday that the second event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 outside the government center in downtown.
The event will again offer free services, including legal advice, career links, and resources for drug and alcohol rehab programs.
But this time, officials are also looking to curb the opioid epidemic.
They'll be handing out free packets for people to safely get rid of leftover painkillers.
"You would take those pills, open the packet, put them in, 30 seconds after adding a little warm water, they're biodegradable, gone, they disappear, great for the environment, EPA-rated," Armstrong said.
Also being added: Veterans Affairs will bring its mobile trailer to work with vets.
They'll also be giving out free Jaindl turkeys for anyone who's planning a turkey dinner this fall.