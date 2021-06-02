ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County residents having a hard time making ends meet will get some much-needed help this weekend.

County officials announced Wednesday the first-ever Community Outreach Day. It will be held this Saturday in the parking lot on South 7th and Walnut streets in Allentown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Neighbors can get free groceries and free consultations with a licensed attorney to talk about license suspension issues.

The initiative was created by the Public Defender's Office.

County Executive Philips Armstrong says people with a suspended license may not be able to find work, so the event can help them.

"There are some jobs out there and employers, where it takes a while, a distance to get to, you can't just walk from your house. And so not having a license can be a real impediment to some of these jobs, so we want to help with that," Armstrong said.

Officials say there will also be a job center, housing assistance, and staff from an addiction treatment center, and even free COVID-19 shots.

