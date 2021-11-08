Authorities in Kentucky say a silent distress signal made with a few motions of a hand may have saved the life of a 16-year-old girl who was being held captive by a 61-year-old man.
The girl was rescued on an interstate highway in Kentucky after a driver noticed her making the signal.
She was reported missing by her parents in North Carolina. The alleged kidnapper is in custody.
The distress signal the girl used is promoted on the social networking service TikTok.
That story has captured national attention, as people want to know more about the hand signal that saved the teen.
Meredith Mecca, the Community Outreach Director at Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, an outreach organization for domestic violence victims, says it was only recently that she heard of the hand signal gone viral on the social media site TikTok that is meant to signal for "I need help."
"So the hand signal is holding one hand up, putting one thumb in and then they close their hand over their thumb," Mecca said.
Mecca says there have long been signals for victims to "quietly" try to let someone know they are in an unsafe situation.
"You've heard of ordering the purple drink or ordering the angel shot at the bar," Mecca said.
In some cases these signals have helped victims, like what just happened in Kentucky. But, as more and more people learn certain signals, Mecca says that can be a good thing and a bad thing.
"If you're seeing these signals on social media and I'm seeing it on social media, then so are abusers. So sometimes using a hand signal like that could be putting you in danger if the person you're with recognizes what message you're trying to send with that hand signal," Mecca said.
Mecca says if you fear you are in a relationship that could end up violent, have a support system that knows your own signal and exactly what to do if you use it.