NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Just a week and a half after snow collapsed part of the roof at Hampton Lanes bowling alley in Northampton County, construction crews are already working.
General Manager Jason Lauchnor has one goal in mind. "To get it done as fast as we can," he said.
When avid bowler Esteban Morales heard about what happened, he wanted to do something to help.
He and his mother, Kirsten, started an online Facebook raffle, "Strike now, spare Hampton," to help Hampton Lanes and its employees.
"Insurance does cover things but it doesn't cover everything. It doesn't cover these staff members who wait on us for bowling, they all work hard here. They were already struggling through COVID," Morales said.
Morales said if everyone who has joined the group donates, he estimates they'll be on-track to raise about $10,000.
Jason Lauchnor said the money will be put to good use. "A big part of our thing here [at Hampton Lanes] is the bar with the servers and waitresses, they have made pretty much zero in tips even when there is anything here," Lauchnor said.
Lauchnor says if things stay on track, he hopes to reopen Hampton Lanes by October.