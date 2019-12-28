This holiday season has been a tough one for 16-year-old Tommy Stackhouse and his family.
It's the time of year when he'd normally be helping to string up some lights on the house, or finishing up the varsity football season, as a football manager at Bangor High School. Instead,he's confined to an apartment at a Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.
"We just want him to get healthy and get back to normal," Tommy's mom, Shelly Stackhouse said.
Tommy was diagnosed with Acute Myleoid Leukemia in June. He's still recovering from a bone marrow transplant that he underwent last month. 69 News chatted with Tommy's mom, Shelly Stackhouse, using Facetime. Tommy was unable to speak because of ulcers that developed in his mouth--a side effect of the transplant.
Stackhouse, who works in healthcare, recalls the moment she first learned of her son's diagnosis.
"I saw his blood work before anything was told to me, and I said to myself, my child has leukemia," Stackhouse recalled.
Since then, Stackhouse says, the Bangor community has rallied to support Tommy. Another parent from the school organized a GoFundMe Page that so far has raised more than three thousand dollars. "We have a close knit community, a small town, everybody has been really supportive helping keep his spirits up," Stackhouse said.
While Tommy didn't have a normal Christmas this year, Stackhouse says they made the most it. "We watched a lot of Christmas movies," Stackhouse said, "We have a tree, his dad came down with his gifts."
Her message to others this holiday season is to donate. "I just want to make people aware that bone marrow donations are so important," Stackhouse explained, "It's so simple to save someone's life."