BATH, Pa. - 7-year-old Venna Miller from Bath is a fighter.
"She's the strongest girl I ever met," said Gordon Miller, Venna's father.
Venna was born with a rare genetic disorder called Patau Syndrome which can cause severe intellectual disability and physical abnormalities. This year a common cold sent her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with severe sepsis, bacterial meningitis and other illnesses, plus she's dealing with complications from coming off of a ventilator.
"Praying every day, hanging on, hoping the next day will bring her back, that she continues," said Connie Merkle, Venna's grandmother.
As Venna fights to regain strength through rehab and around-the-clock care, the medical bills are piling up.
"Things are tough right now and we're just really taken aback by all of the kindness and generosity of everybody, it means a lot," said Miller.
Miller says the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming. Just this week, dozens of people came out for a fundraiser event at the Point Phillips Hotel.
"It's actually really amazing to see how everybody pulled together, we don't know a lot of these people, they never met Venna, I never met them, it's really nice," said Miller.
The event raised more than $7500, and the family's spirits.
"The amount of support from strangers to people who know people who know people who call and text and ask and keep Venna in their prayers is just amazing and I think that's keeping everyone going and hopeful," said Nikki Merkle-Gilfert, Venna's cousin.
There's also a GoFundMe page set up to help with Venna's medical expenses that's raised more than $6500.