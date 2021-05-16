ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Investigators say a gunman opened fire just after 10:30 Friday night in 100 Block of North Hall Street in Allentown.
When first responders got to the scene they found 43-year-old Jose Bermudez of Allentown injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he died.
It's the fourth shooting, second fatal shooting in the city in a week.
"I think a problem in the city is boredom and people don't have anything to do that's positive. If you give them something to do, you wouldn't have to worry,” Carlton Walker, who’s lived in Allentown for eight years, tells 69 News.
Some say the latest shooting is an example of a ripple effect caused by lack of economic opportunity, drugs and a lack of community infrastructure.
"To bring positivity into the area you have to have people that are willing to stand up for their neighborhood,” Anthony White, says.
Strengthening neighborhood leadership and community outreach is a tactic Police say is instrumental when dealing with and addressing problems in the city.
After a shooting earlier in the week, where a man was shot near North Mohr and Allen streets, Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz told 69 News the community's unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement has been an ongoing issue.
"What we're really looking for, and what we've really been investing in, is outreach with our community,” Chief Granitz tells 69 News.
Allentown police say they're working with partners to create new programs and methods of policing to address violence in the city and foster relationships.
"People in our community know who have guns, illegal guns, and who's involved in this criminal activity, and we need the community's help,” Chief Granitz, adds.
"I commend the police for what they're doing,” White, says. “They're trying to control everything but, you can't control everything when everybody here is getting high and selling drugs."
Some say, in order to break the cycle of violence meaningful change will be instrumental.
"Instead of violence and negative things, if you give them more positive things to do and offer more for them, they’ll get more off the streets,” Walker, says.
Anyone one who may have any information regarding recent violent crimes is asked to call Allentown Police. You can also submit anonymous tips to their facebook page and department website.