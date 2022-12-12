A Lehigh Valley woman known for her leadership and service has died.

Frances Hesselbein died peacefully Sunday at her home in Easton, announced the University of Pittsburgh.

She was 107 years old.

Friends and colleagues say her legacy will last a lifetime.

"Ask, don't tell. Listen first, speak last. Think first, speak last," Hesselbein's co-editor-in-chief, Sarah McArthur recalls. "She was always listening."

Sarah McArthur is the co-editor-in-chief of 'Leader to Leader' with Hesselbein; one of Hesselbein's many accomplishments. Their most recent edition was just released.

"Our last column together just came out on Friday," McArthur says. "So we have been working together until the very, very, very end."

Beyond that, McArthur says they were close friends.

"She's just been such a great mentor," McArthur says. "She's been such a role model and she's been such a friend, a friend of the heart."

Hesselbein's dedication to service grew during the early 1960's when she began her journey with the Girl Scouts of America. By 1976, she was leading the organization.

"She touched the lives of so many people through the leadership programs that she developed and by being our national CEO, but she touched the life of every person that she met," Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania President, Kim Fraites-Dow says.

Fraites-Dow says Hesselbein's mission from the start was simple yet ahead of her time: inclusion. An innovative approach that had a lasting impact.

"She brought new people and new ideas into the organization," Fraites-Dow says. "She believed in the power of every voice and diversity before it was popular to do so."

As her role grew with the Girl Scouts of America, her mission expanded. She was the first woman to chair a United Way Campaign.

"When she spoke, people paid attention," President of United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley, David Lewis said.

He says she had an immeasurable impact with the United Way as well.

"I can remember several different times we had events and things honoring women when Francis attended," Lewis recalls. "And there was a line of people that were just lined up waiting to see her."

At 107 years, Hesselbein lived a full and virtuous life. Those that knew her say her legacy will forever live on.

"Work is love made visible," McArthur says. "To serve is to live. Leadership is a matter of how to be. And the quality and character of us as leaders determines the performance and the results of what we do."