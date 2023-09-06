BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "This is pretty much how I remember him, open shirt, open collar, just ready to help anyone that came through."

People referred to him as a musical genius.

"This, I love this one, this is Don playing trumpet with the students."

Donald Spieth founded the Moravian University Orchestra back in 1982. On Sept. 1, the beloved 81-year-old musician and educator passed away.

But the impact he had on the students and staff members around him is still alive.

"Oh, he was fantastic - a charming person, kind human being," said Carol Traupman-Carr, Provost and VP for Academic Affairs at Moravian University.

Spieth took a 20-year-leave from Moravian to direct music for the Lehigh Valley Chamber Orchestra.

He's even led highly acclaimed performances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York.

But amid his own successes, he made sure to treat everyone else like the real star.

"Everyone got the same treatment if you were in the middle of a section, back of a section," said Larry Lipkis, Professor of Music at Moravian University.

"Just made everyone feel important in the orchestra."

"Don was a fixture here."

Spieth was supposed to retire from Moravian University in November. The staff at Moravian says he was playing and conducting until his final days.