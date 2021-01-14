"He became, really, everybody's friend," said Joe Hanna, Lehigh County Sheriff.
"He had a super hero quality about him," said Dr. Joseph Kovalchik, Northampton Area School District Superintendent.
The community remembers a man who served for 53 years in local law enforcement.
Ronald "Trooper" Rossi died at 84, but lived a life of purpose. He was a Pennsylvania state trooper for 29 years, then served as Lehigh County sheriff for 24 years.
"For somebody to devote that many years of their life to public service is really a testimonial in and of itself," said Hanna.
He's also remembered by kids, now adults, who looked forward to the day Trooper Rossi visited their schools.
"When our teachers told us that he was arriving at school for a presentation, an assembly program, that was a big deal for us," said Kovalchik.
He remembers Rossi from 40 years ago, when he was a student.
"What I can recall is his police car, Trooper Rossi's police car, being out in the parking lot and him coming into the assembly," Kovalchik said.
Rossi made an impression that stuck with you. That's good for a guy whose job was to educate students on safety, and some of the dangers of the real world.
"We took it really to heart, what he had to say and it just goes to show you, after 40 years, I can still remember it like it was yesterday," Kovalchik said.
And even though Trooper Rossi has passed, his legacy will live on.
"There aren't many people like him anymore or even nowadays. And it's something to be said that of course, you work for a living, you make a half-decent salary but there's something about giving back to your community and the region, which he did," Kovalchik said.