ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Candles and cards with the plea, "Stop the violence," lined a small table just steps from where gun shots rang out the day before.
Just 24 hours earlier, two men were gunned down in that very neighborhood Sunday night on North Elliger Street in Allentown.
"When I glanced out, I could see the police cars with their sirens and the lights on, going up fast and around real fast," said one neighbor.
Police collected shell casing after they say two men were shot and killed in the 800 block.
The victims were identified as Kelvin Perez Montolvo, 23, of Hazle Township, Luzerne County, and Jose Salgado, 30, of Allentown.
The area was filled with families at home just after 5 p.m. on the day of the shooting. Some say they heard the gunshots just outside their door.
"We were sitting in the living room and we heard gunshots, and me and my cousin, we looked at each other like confusing because it doesn't normally happen around this area," said neighbor Maria Reyes, "and then it was silent for a few moments and then it happened again."
Reyes says it's a normally quiet street and that kind of crime isn't typical.
One of her neighbors who didn't want to go on camera agreed but also feels crime is going up across the city.
"It kind of makes you wanna move," she said.
And she's not alone.
Another woman half a block down from the scene said she just moved her family there from Philadelphia to escape crime. She's once again looking to relocate.
It's an option for some but too late for the families that will now be celebrating the holidays season without a loved one.