ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Community Services for Children (CSC) announced it will introduce a new book-funding program, called Mimi’s Book Club.
Mimi's Book Club was created by Carol Koening in memory of her mother, Mary Guthrie who her grandchildren lovingly called "Mimi". Mimi's Book Club allows CSC to purchase books for the children and families they serve, organization officials stated.
Mimi’s Book Club started this year, CSC officials stated.
This year’s book club fund will be granting books to children in the summer start program as they prepare for Kindergarten. Their summer focus is math and literacy, and both books they receive will go along with their classroom focus.
Mimi’s Book Club grants brand new books to children who may not be able to afford one and meets CSC’s Vision: Engaged communities where every child thrives and every family succeeds.
Community Services for Children’s mission is to prepare young children and their families to succeed in learning and in life through comprehensive, innovative, leading edge services, they say.
Officials noted that they believe that every child should have equal opportunity for success, and that early experiences shape the future. They stated in a press release that they believe parents are the child’s first and most important teacher, and children grow in the context of the family and community experience.
Community Services for Children says it has core values of honesty, innovation, respect, excellence and stewardship, which guide the organization's services. Head Start, Early Head Start and The Early Learning Resource Centers serve over 20,000 kids per year, officials say.