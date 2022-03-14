ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Community Services for Children (CSC) is proud to announce Deidra Vachier has been named CEO/President effective March 11, 2022.
Officials say Vachier has worked at CSC for 24 years in various roles, most recently she served as Vice-President of Early Childhood Development. Throughout her career, Vachier has been an advocate for high quality early learning.
She has been responsible for the administration of the Head Start/Early Head Start and Pre-K counts programs, has provided leadership for a staff of over 300 and is dedicated to continuous improvement for our staff and programming.
In her previous role, she achieved success in advancing the field of Early Childhood Education through continuous advocacy for children and families, guaranteeing fiscal integrity and accountability, officials noted. She was also actively involved in ongoing program evaluation for continuous quality improvement and writing new and continuing grants and RFPs to maintain funding in support of a diverse funding stream.
On behalf of the CSC Board of Directors, Camie Modjadidi, M.Ed., Chair, said “the board enthusiastically welcomes Deidra to her new role as CSC's CEO/President. Deidra has continuously demonstrated her expertise in the field of early childhood education; her dedication to our entire CSC family; and her commitment to continue CSC's mission.”
Vachier is a current board member for the Pennsylvania Head Start Association and serves on the Lehigh County Office of Children & Youth Advisory Board, according to officials statements.
She holds the Pennsylvania Director’s Credential & Quality Assurance System Trainer Certification along with PA Department of Education teaching certification for Pre-K – 4th grades.
Vachier succeeds Paula Margraf, who retired from this position after six years as CEO and 23 years of service with the organization.